Diner Sheshe





Social media is a new reality of our modern life. Through social media we get any information very fast. In the past, people used radio and TV for entertainment. In order to get any information, they had to go to the tea shop in the village to find out the information through radio, TV or PAIKA. We get any information very quickly at any time.





The old practice of exchanging information in the media is no more. Everyone is getting any information about what is happening in the country and abroad through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google and other social media very easily. Among the people who use internet in Bangladesh, 60 percent people have Facebook account.





Social media is Facebook, messenger, Google, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Viber, Tumbler, LinkedIn, Wechat, pinterest, whatsApp, Youtube, Imo etc. The most popular medium is Facebook. Timeline, newsfeed is full of necessary-unnecessary news, pictures and events. This opportunity is provided by the Internet. Using the Internet, a person can exchange information, opinions, pictures, videos, etc. through a computer or smartphone. Helps to build online social networks through social media.







Facebook and other social media are currently having a huge impact on people's lives. By eliminating social isolation, Facebook is building relationships with people from one end of the world to the other. As soon as we search the newsfeed on Facebook, we get news from different countries through videos. Many important things can be done by using computer through internet.





There are good aspects as well as bad aspects through social media. One of the food aspects of social media is the use of internet by teenagers. Adolescents spend more time using the internet.







They spend more time playing different types of games through the internet using smartphones. This often causes eye problems in young people. So young people should refrain from using smartphones and internet.Through social media our modern lifestyle is improving and leading to rapid progress success.







SwarnaSaha, Fb

