Army to run isolation centre in Mohakhali

The army will conduct affairs at a 1,000-bed isolation centre at the DNCC Market in Mohakhali, according to ISPR.COVID-19 patients without severe symptoms will be sent there from different hospitals for treatment. They will be shifted to nearby specialised hospitals if their condition deteriorates, ISPR said in a notice on Sunday, reports bdnews24.com.





Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam will oversee operations at the isolation centre, opened in coordination with the health ministry.A brigadier general will be appointed as the director of the isolation centre, said ISPR."The army will appoint a core group, including doctors, health workers and administrative staff to ensure a smooth management of the centre.





The Directorate General of Health Services will appoint the rest of the doctors and health workers. The army will ensure the administration and overall security of the centre."Another 300-bed hospital with 50 ICU beds, funded by the World Health Organization, will also be opened at the DNCC market, said ISPR.

