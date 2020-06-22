Coders'Trust to provide free training for online teaching

Dr. Dipu Moni



At least ten thousands primary and secondary teachers in the country are getting necessary training to continue with their classes in online during Covid-19 pandemic. Coders'Trust Bangladesh, an international ICT company with headquarter in Dhaka is providing the training free of cost.







The teachers have enrolled through online registrations and the training embarked on June 20, Saturday through a webinar inaugural, where Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni spoke as the chief guest.





Aziz Ahmad, Co-founder of Coders'Trust joined from his New Jersey home in USA while Md. Fasihullah, Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education, Abdul Karim, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Nazrul Islam Khan, former Education Secretary, Brig Gen (Rtd) Abdul Halim, Advisor Coders'Trust, SiddiqurRahman, Editor of Shikkha.com joined the inaugural from their respective places as special guests.







Ataul Ghani Osmani, Country Director of Coders'Trust Bangladesh also joined the discussion. Shikkha.com is co-partnering with Coders'Trust in coordinating the teachers for the training.



