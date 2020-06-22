Yoga can boost immune system: Minister



State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel on Sunday said yoga and exercise can play a role to boost the immune system of the human body during the coronavirus situation.







He came up with the remark at a program organized by Bangladesh Yoga Association marking the International Yoga Day at the auditorium of National Sports Council. The theme of his year's 'Yoga Day' is 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family'.







"There is no alternative to boosting the immune for tackling coronavirus and Yoga and meditation can help to play an effective role. The stronger your immune system, the healthier you will be. Bacteria and virus will stay away from you," he said, reports UNB.







Secretary to the Water Resources Ministry and President of Bangladesh Yoga Association Kabir Bin Anwar presided over the program. Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India.







The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.



