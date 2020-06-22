Bit-policing activities starts in Saturia

Manikganj Additional Police Super Bhaskar Saha inaugurating new bit policing activities in Saturia upazila on Sunday. -AA



Bit policing activities of Saturia police station of Manikganj have started. Additional Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Saha PPM (Sadar Circle) inaugurated the office room of Bit Policing as the chief guest in the hall room of Baliati Union Parishad on Sunday.







Under the direct direction of Manikganj Superintendent of Police Rifat Rahman Shamim, bit policing activities have been started in nine unions of Saturia upazila.Additional Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Saha PPM said, "Mujib Borsher ongikar, police hobe jonotar" at the inaugural function of BIT policing program.





'With this in mind, today we started Bit Policing activities in every union of the upazila to serve the people of remote areas,' he added. Now that bit policing has started, people in the area do not have to go to the police station to get police services. People can now get police services from the union. This will create a bridge between the police and the people.







Baliati union porishad Chairman Md Ruhul Amin, OC (investigation) Habibur Rahman Habib, SI Rafiqul Islam, President of Saturia Press Club Jahangir Alam, Organizing Secretary of Saturia Branch of Bangladesh Journalists Association Lutfur Rahman and others were present on the function.











---Lutfur Rahman, Manikganj

