Salman breaks silence on Sushant`s death



After the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, not just his fans but the whole Bollywood industry is left shocked. Everyone has been sharing their feelings about mental health on social media and grieving his death. Many of them have expressed strong reactions against some big names of the film industry in the aftermath of Sushant's suicide.







Various hashtags have been floating against nepotism, favoritism and bullying in the film industry, some directed at actor Salman Khan too. Now, Salman broke his silence amid netizens' strong reactions. The actor urged his fans to stand with Sushant's fans.







The 'Dabangg' star urged his fans not to take to heart the strong reactions of Sushant's fans, and rather understand the pain that they were going through. "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans n not to go by the language in the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful," he wrote.







