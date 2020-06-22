Hamill had a secret cameo in 'The Mandalorian'



Mark Hamill had a secret role in 'The Mandalorian,' that nobody knew about until Friday.On the final episode of the behind-the-scenes docuseries 'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,' it was revealed that Hamill lent his voice to a character in the Disney+ series. And who he voiced is an Easter Egg hunter's dream.





Series creator Jon Favreau said the droid's name is EV-9D9, and that he was previously seen torturing other droids in 'Return of the Jedi'.The second season of 'The Mandalorian' is expected to arrive on Disney+ later this year. Hamill is also well known for lending his voice to The Joker in 'Batman: The Animated Series.

