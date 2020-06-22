Mushy stands by 160 small shopkeepers of JU

Atiqur Rahman and Debabrata Pal, joint coordinator of the Jahangirnagar university's volunteer team, on Sunday delivered the gifts to shopkeepers on behalf of Mushfiqur Rahim. -Collected



Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman and and former student of history department at Jahangirnagar University Mushfiqur Rahim now stood beside the 160 shopkeepers of the Jahangirnagar University who was hit hard by the COVID-19.





With the University being closed for the last three months due to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus in the country, those small businessmen who have small shops, tea stalls in the university premises fell into troublesome situation.





Mushfiqur, who is the student of this university, sent his assistance to these small businessmen through a voluntary team of the campus.Considered as one of the best batsmen of the country has ever seen, Mushfiqur started his humanitarian act ever since the coronavirus broke out in Bangladesh. He firstly donated the half of the monthly salary along with other cricketers.





He thereafter by his own started sending relief goods and the necessary medical items of the doctors and health workers in his district Bogra. Apart from that he gave financial assistance to many vulnerable people and cricket related people.





He also put his bat, which he used to score country's maiden double century against Sri Lanka, up for auction to raise money. The bat was sold for TK. 17 lakh. The money is now being spent for the people hit hard by COVID-19.





Leave Your Comments