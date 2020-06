A chartered flight with 388 Bangladeshi citizens, stranded in the Riyadh amid coronavirus pandemic, arrived in Dhaka on Sunday (June 21) Sunday.





The flight landed in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 9:35pm, Deputy Managing Director (Public Relations) Tahera Khandakar confirmed. Airport sources said, the Bangladeshis returned home taking health certificates from Riyadh. The returnee were sent to their home for home-quarantine.

