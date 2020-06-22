'Protect mental health of health workers'



UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo has stressed on protecting the mental health of health workers before a possible second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hits. She said, "Covid-19 started as a health crisis, but it transcended into medium and long-term mental health crisis. Maybe it is not seen yet, but it will be high."







Mia Seppo said this as chief guest at the inaugural at the inaugural of an E-workshop on the book titled "Covid-19: the other side of living through the pandemic." Centre for Genocide Studies (CGS) of Dhaka University arrange the program. Twenty nine authors of 10 countries from four continents -- Asia, Africa, Europe and North America -- will present 24 chapters of the book to capture their experiences and thoughts during the global pandemic.







Those will be presented and discussed during the four-day workshop.She said sometimes the work of health workers and others like women's work is not appreciated, but they do the most critical jobs.





Mia Seppo said, the pandemic also created an info-demic where rumors ran high and people were perplexed. Free flow of information and creating space for civic voices are, therefore, critical to building public trust between people and governments."Trust for the governments is critical for tackling of such a pandemic," she added.







