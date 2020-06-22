Spain welcomes tourists back as emergency ends



Spain has lifted its state of emergency, reopening its borders to visitors from most of Europe and allowing British tourists in without having to quarantine.For three months Spain has been under one of Europe's toughest lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus.







Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned that hygiene controls must be observed strictly, despite the easing.Spain's Covid-19 death toll stands at 28,322 - the third-highest in the EU.





The state of emergency was decreed on 14 March, and for several weeks people could not go out to exercise and children were not allowed to leave their homes for any reason. Spain normally attracts 80 million tourists a year, with tourism providing more than 12% of the country's GDP.





Opening up the holiday market again before the summer season is over is seen as crucial to the Spanish economy. Arrivals will have their temperature taken at the airport, state if they have had the virus and provide contact details. Spain is opening up again to the rest of the EU and Schengen zone countries outside the EU.





And now Spaniards can once again enjoy unrestricted travel in their own country. But social distancing rules remain in place: people have to stay 1.5m (5ft) apart in public, wear masks in shops and on public transport, where that rule cannot always be kept, and clean their hands frequently."We must remain on our guard and strictly follow hygiene and protection measures," said Mr Sánchez.He warned of the risk of a second coronavirus wave, "which must be avoided at all costs".





Spain's land border with Portugal remains shut until 1 July, at Portugal's request. As Spain lifted its travel restrictions for many foreigners, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport was still relatively quiet. Only Terminal 4 was operating, with a limited roster of flights.But many of those who came through the arrivals lounge were happy to be in Spain. "





It's very special, it's three and a half months since I've been here!" said Martina, a Swiss woman who lives in Madrid who had travelled on a flight from Zurich.Spain has been easing restrictions for its own citizens for several weeks and the country's three-month lockdown has now ended with the lifting of the national state of emergency.





In central Madrid there was little noticeable difference in the atmosphere. Many bars and restaurants have been open for some weeks and in and around the city's famous Plaza Mayor, a number of them were busy with customers ordering tapas and wine.





However, many hotels in Madrid and other tourist-oriented cities remain closed as they await the return of international tourists in larger numbers.In recent weeks Spain has been gradually easing restrictions, like its EU neighbours, reopening businesses and public spaces such as parks.





Guillermo Umbria, a Madrid resident, said ending the state of emergency was "very positive for society in general". "We should try to get back to normal as soon as possible, because the economic crisis is going to be very shocking for everyone. Especially for many sectors like hotels, tourism."











---BBC

