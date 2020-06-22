Defence forces get financial powers to buy critical weapons

A soldier patrolling at the India-China border after recent deadly clash between the two neighboring countries. -AFP



Amid the ongoing border dispute with China, the three defence forces have been given financial powers up to Rs 500 crore per project for the acquisition of critical ammunition and weapons which would be required in case an all-out or limited conflict breaks out, reports The Times of India.





"The Vice Chiefs of the three services have been given the financial powers up to Rs 500 crore per project to acquire the required weapon systems under fast-track procedures needed to fill whatever shortcomings or requirement is felt," a senior government official told ANI.







The requirement of granting this power again to the forces was felt by the government after the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh and the way they have deployed their troops in large numbers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

Similar financial powers were given to the armed forcesafter the Uri attack and the Balakot air strike.



The Air Force had emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the powers granted by the government after the Balakot airstrikes as they procured large number of equipment including the Spice-2000 air-to-ground stand-off missiles, Strum Ataka air-to-ground missiles along with multiple spares and air-to-air missiles for its aerial fleet.







The Army has acquired the Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles along with the precision-guided munitions from America. The main focus of granting these powers is to ensure preparedness at a short notice during contingency







