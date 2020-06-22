Biman resumes int'l flight operation after over 2 months



Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Sunday resumed its international flight operation through Dhaka-London route after more than two months of suspension to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.





"The Biman flight BG-001 carrying 187 passengers left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here for London at 12:02pm on Sunday," said Biman's spokesperson Tahera Khandaker. Initially, the national flag carrier will operate a weekly flight with its Dreamliner 787-8 to London on every Sunday while the return flight will reach Dhaka via Sylhet on every Monday, added Khandaker, Biman's deputy general manager (PR), reports BSS.







Biman decided to operate international flight by ensuring social distancing in seat allocation and proper aircraft cleaning measures as per the guideline of Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) as well as making modified meal service and care kits available for all passengers.





The UAE's Dubai based Emirates Airlines also resumed flight operations here today while Dhaka planned to give a nod to Turkish Airlines and Sharjah's Air Arabia to restart operations from July 1.





"We have given permission to Emirates Airlines to operate three flights in a week on Dubai-Dhaka-Dubai route from June 21 on condition of carrying only transit passengers and the UAE nationals," said Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman earlier.



As per the request, Rahman said, the CAAB has planned to give permission to Turkish Airlines to operate flights on Istanbul-Dhaka-Istanbul route and the UAE's Sharjah based budget carrier Air Arabia from July 1.





The civil aviation authority chairman said all the returnee passengers would be sent to a 14-day institutional quarantine if they fail to show COVID-19 negative certificate or to pass the medical examination at the airport upon their arrival here.





"And, a 14-day home quarantine is made mandatory for all returnee passengers after their arrival here," he added.On June 16, Bangladesh resumed international flight operation on a limited scale after nearly three months of flight suspension for containing outbreak of COVOD-19 pandemic.





Initially, the government decided to resume national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route and had given permission to Qatar Airways to operate three weekly flights on Doha-Dhaka-Doha route.





Qatar Airways resumed its flight operation under condition of carrying only transit passengers from June 16 and Biman decided to restart its London flight from yesterday.





Earlier, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mohibul Haque said that Biman would operate daily London flight gradually like the previous regular scheduled flight upon getting enough passengers.





The senior secretary said the government would like to reestablish air connectivity with the external world on a limited scale while the country has almost been cut off from the globe as currently flight operation remains open with China only.



Emirates airlines will operate three weekly flights on Dubai-Dhaka-Dubai route on every Saturday, Monday and Thursday while Qatar Airlines is operating flights on Doha-Dhaka-Doha route on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.From June 1, Bangladesh resumed domestic flight operations after more than two months on a limited scale.





