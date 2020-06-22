Solar eclipse on the longest day of the year



People in Bangladesh witnessed a partial solar eclipse on Sunday, the longest day of the year. Dhaka residents witnessed the astronomical event starting at 11:30am and lasting until 1:21pm.





A solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight. This occurs when the sun, moon and earth are aligned.





Such alignment coincides with a new moon indicating the moon is closest to the ecliptic plane.In a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the moon. In partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.







