Published:  01:56 AM, 22 June 2020

Solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

Solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

People in Bangladesh witnessed a partial solar eclipse on Sunday, the longest day of the year. Dhaka residents witnessed the astronomical event starting at 11:30am and lasting until 1:21pm.

A solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight. This occurs when the sun, moon and earth are aligned.

Such alignment coincides with a new moon indicating the moon is closest to the ecliptic plane.In a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the moon. In partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.




Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Frontpage

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »