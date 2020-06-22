Social distancing in Bangladesh still a far cry

People flocked in front of a courier service counter at Motalib Plaza in Hatirpul area, without following social distancing rules. -UNB



Despite repeated requests of health experts to maintain social distancing, a large number of people is paying no heed to the rule, putting themselves and others at risk of being infected with coronavirus.Even the spike in deaths and confirmed cases failed to deter the people.





At the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the country in late March, the government adopted restrictive measures - including shutdown of all offices, suspension of vehicular movement and closure of all educational institutions - and urged people to maintain social distance and avoid public gathering, reports UNB.







But when the number of deaths and confirmed cases started to peak, the restrictive measures were eased and regular activities were partially restored at the beginning of June.Now the whole scenario has turned into a mess with 1.12 lakh confirmed cases and 1,464 deaths. But the deteriorating situation and calls from the government and health experts are falling on deaf ears.





Even, the authorities apparently have no grip on implementation of social distancing rules as people are frequently breaching the recommended healthcare guidelines in broad daylight. Lack of proper monitoring is letting the violators go unpunished.





As per regular rules, two people, including the driver, are allowed to ride a motorcycle abiding by safety rules. But here four people are travelling on the motorbike without minimum safety measures on the city thoroughfare. Surprisingly, the youth sitting just behind the driver was seen to show a victory sign.





It was captured from Khilgaon area in the afternoon. Three youths were travelling on motorcycle breaching both traffic and social distancing rules. One of them was holding a helmet instead of putting it on head. This photo too was taken from Khilgaon area.





People flocked in front of a courier service counter at Motalib Plaza in Hatirpul area, without following social distancing rules. The authorities had warned of punishment if anyone doesn't wear a mask and breach recommended healthcare.









