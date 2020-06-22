Papul's racket being investigated in Kuwait

Kazi Shahid Papul MP



Investigation is going on in Kuwait over the money laundering and human trafficking charges against Kazi Shahid Islam Papul who is a Bangladeshi Member of Parliament (MP) who has been recently detained in Kuwait.





Ahmed Al Musa, Director General of manpower authorities in Kuwait wanted to step down from his post in the middle of the investigation. However, the Cabinet of Kuwait did not allow him to resign saying that Ahmed Al Musa will have to remain in his post until the inquiry is over.





An under secretary of Kuwait's manpower department has been recently suspended. Three Kuwaiti officials have been detained in connection with the charges against Kazi Shahid Islam Papul. Kazi Shahid Islam Papul has informed the Kuwaiti investigators that these officials facilitated his business.





Relevant sources have stated that some more Kuwaiti officials including a businesswoman have been interrogated. Allegations of aiding Kazi Shahid Islam Papul have so far come up against nine Kuwaiti individuals. Financial experts have commented that it should be investigated whether any other higher-ups, particularly bankers, like Shahid Islam Papul are involved in illegal trade.







Moreover, political analysts have said that the people who enabled Shahid Islam Papul and his wife Selina Islam to become MPs should be identified.At the same time, economists have remarked, it should be inquired in what way Shahid Islam Papul got hold of the post of Vice President of NRBC Bank.





Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has meanwhile imposed a travel ban on 4 people including Shahid Islam Papul and three of his family members over allegations of their involvement in human trafficking to Kuwait and other countries.





The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Washington-based Global Financial Integrity (GFI) and International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) have exposed reports about huge sums of money being laundered from Bangladesh to other countries every year.





GFI informed that 5270 crore dollars were laundered from Bangladesh during last seven years. On an average each year 64 thousand crore taka was illegally transferred from the country to overseas destinations in light of the figures presented by GFI. Bangladesh is one of the top 30 countries wherefrom most of the money laundering takes place.





Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Dr. Khondaker Ibrahim Khaled said to The Asian Age, "General people suffer most due to money laundering because high taxes are taken from the masses to cover up the losses caused by illegal money transfer. The government should take immediate and stern initiatives to restrain money laundering."





Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute (PRI) told The Asian Age, "Children of most of the politicians and bureaucrats study in foreign countries. In this way a lot of money is being transferred to overseas institutions. Most of the political leaders visit foreign countries for medical treatment. Politicians have a great role to play to stop money laundering. Political leaders should work for the country's economic betterment with patriotism keeping away from corruption."





Dr. Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said, "The government should recover the laundered money through proper channels and tough actions should be carried out against the money launderers. Finance Ministry, Bangladesh Bank, Anti Corruption Commission, National Board of Revenue (NBR) and other financial wings should work in coordinated ways to stop money laundering."





Professor Anu Muhammad, Jahangirnagar University, told The Asian Age, "Money laundering is happening due to unhealthy investment atmosphere in the country. Besides, some people dispatch money to foreign countries to avoid political and financial risk. Weakness of Finance Ministry, Bangladesh Bank and NBR is also responsible for continuous capital flight."









Leave Your Comments