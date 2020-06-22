Life cannot be stopped: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the ECNEC meeting at the NEC Bhaban in the capital through video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said, life will go on and it cannot be stalled. The government is making its best efforts to keep up the pace of development amid the coronavirus outbreak.





"We know that development of the country is being hampered due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Despite that we are making all-out strides to maintain the pace of uplift as much as possible," she said.







The Prime Minister said this while giving her introductory speech at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) through video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday. Ministers concerned were connected to the meeting from the NEC conference room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.







Sheikh Hasina, also the ECNEC chairperson, called upon the people of the county to maintain health guidelines properly to protect themselves from the deadly pathogen."Life will go on and it cannot be halted. Despite that I would like to request the people of the country to follow health guidelines properly," she said.





The Prime Minister has also said that the coronavirus is not a problem for Bangladesh alone, it's a global problem. "We pray to Almighty Allah so that the people can come back to their normal life after being freed from the pandemic," she said.





The premier went on to add, "We have lost many people including a cabinet member and a parliament member in the lethal disease, while many also died abroad and I pray for eternal peace of their departed souls."







The premier also asked the authorities concerned to build the roads of the local government bodies maintaining due quality, keeping the provision of virtual court in each jail, and modernization of the railway workshops.Apart from this, the Prime Minister suggested for changing the places of sand quarries from time to time to avert river erosion.







Leave Your Comments