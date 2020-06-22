UK park stabbing suspect 'known to MI5





The man held on suspicion of killing three people at a park in Reading was known to MI5, security sources say.





Khairi Saadallah, 25, from the town, was arrested on Saturday and police say they are not looking for anyone else over the terror incident.





Sources told the BBC he is originally from Libya and came to the attention of MI5 in 2019.





One victim has been named as teacher James Furlong - described by his family as "a wonderful man".





Paying tribute to Mr Furlong, 36, head of history, government and politics at The Holt School in Wokingham, his parents Gary and Janet said: "He was beautiful, intelligent, honest and fun."





PM Boris Johnson said he was "appalled and sickened" by the attack in Forbury Gardens on Saturday evening.





Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTSPE) said a 25-year-old man from Reading, who was arrested initially on suspicion of murder on Saturday, has now been re-arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.





Security sources said the suspect came to the attention of the security services after they received information he had aspirations to travel abroad - potentially for terrorism, according to the BBC's home affairs correspondent Dominic Casciani.





When the information was further investigated, as the first stage of looking into a potential lead, no genuine threat or immediate risk was identified.





No case file was opened which would have made him a target for further investigation.





The Holt School said Mr Furlong was a "kind and gentle man" with a "real sense of duty".





In a statement, Anne Kennedy and Katie Pearce - co-head teachers of the secondary school for girls - said Mr Furlong "truly inspired everyone he taught through his passion for his subject and his dedication".





"He was determined that our students would develop a critical awareness of global issues and in doing so, become active citizens and have a voice," they said.





Mr Johnson has promised action following the incident "if there are lessons that we need to learn".





Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, head of counter-terrorism policing, described it as an "atrocity" and said his "deepest sympathies go to the families who will be mourning loved ones after this horrific act".





Mr Basu said investigators are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.





Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, Head of CTPSE, said the investigation "continues to move at a fast pace".





The suspect was arrested within five minutes of the first emergency call made to police, and a number of officers were quickly on the scene, she confirmed.





A friend of the suspect told the BBC's home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford that Saadallah seemed to be a "normal, genuine guy", and had been someone with whom to smoke cannabis.





Kieran Vernon said: "He seemed like me or you. Whenever we used to meet up we used to talk about drinking whiskey and how different ganja affects the different thinking of mind.





"And that's pretty much all we'd chat about."





A witness told the BBC he saw a man moving between groups of people in the park in Reading town centre, trying to stab them.





Three other people were injured in the attack, which took place at about 19:00 BST on Saturday.





Two of the injured people have been discharged and one remains in hospital, although the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.





Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that "people are united in their grief" following the attack, and that he wants to speak to the prime minister to discuss how to "learn from this."





"This is not a time for party politics," he said.





"It's incumbent on all of us to pull together in response to this on a cross party basis."

