Eminent singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya caught COVID-19





Renowned Rabindra Sangeet exponent Rezwana Choudhury Bannya has tested positive for COVID-19.





She herself disclosed as much, saying she tested positive two weeks ago and has been taking proper medication and treatment staying at home.





"Two weeks ago, I tested positive for COVID-19. Now I am in good health. I've been home since the result came positive. I am hoping to test again on Tuesday and hopefully, the result will come out negative this time," Bannya relayed to our culture correspondent on Sunday.





A graduate from Visva-Bharati University, Bannya is currently serving as professor and founding chair of the Department of Dance at University of Dhaka. Earlier, she was a faculty at the Department of Music of DU.

