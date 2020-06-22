Published:  09:26 AM, 22 June 2020

Eminent singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya caught COVID-19

Renowned Rabindra Sangeet exponent Rezwana Choudhury Bannya has tested positive for COVID-19.

She herself disclosed as much, saying she tested positive two weeks ago and has been taking proper medication and treatment staying at home.

"Two weeks ago, I tested positive for COVID-19. Now I am in good health. I've been  home since the result came positive. I am hoping to test again on Tuesday and hopefully, the result will come out negative this time," Bannya relayed to our culture correspondent on Sunday.

A graduate from Visva-Bharati University, Bannya is currently serving as professor and founding chair of the Department of Dance at University of Dhaka. Earlier, she was a faculty at the Department of Music of DU. 


