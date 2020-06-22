Awful condition of road, locals demand immediate repairing



The only circular road in Uchaliapara area in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria has been in a sorry state making people suffer immensely. Locals have demanded immediate repairing of the road to get rid of the perennial problem.





During a recent visit, this correspondent found that people were struggling to walk on the muddy road, which is full of potholes.







The authorities concerned don’t pay heed to the sufferings of common people, local residents expressed their anger.





“We demand immediate repairing of the road,” they said.





Nilufar Yeasim, engineer of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) in Sarail uapzila, said, “The road will be repaired as soon as possible.”





--- Taslim Uddin, Sarail, Brahmanbaria

