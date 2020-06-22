4th-worst-hit India sees surge in rural virus cases









India’s coronavirus caseload has risen to 425,282 as infections soar in rural areas to which migrant workers fleeing major cities have returned in recent weeks.





India’s health ministry on Monday reported 14,821 new cases and about 300 new deaths, bring the toll of fatalities up to more than 13,000. The coastal state of Goa reported its first COVID-19 death.





India is the fourth most-affected country globally after the United States, Brazil and Russia.





India’s government planning body Niti Aayog says infections have now emerged in 98 out of 112 of the country’s poorest districts.





The Indian government ran special trains to bring thousands of migrant workers back to their ancestral villages in recent weeks.





Still, about 60% of India’s cases have been reported in the states of Delhi, which includes the national capital of New Delhi; Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital Mumbai; and Tamil Nadu, where manufacturing hub Chennai is located.

Leave Your Comments