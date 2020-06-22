6 die with fever, cold related problems in Cumilla









Six people died with fever and cold related problems in Cumilla in the last 24-hour till Monday morning.

With the new deaths, so far 88 people died with the same same symptoms, said Dr Sajeda Khatun, assistant director of Comilla Medical College Hospital in the morning.









In the district, so far 2,681 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Besides, total 777 people made recovery from the disease.

Bangladesh on Sunday reported 3,531 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, raising the total number to 1,12,306.

During the period, 39 more patients died from the disease, taking the death toll to 1,464.

