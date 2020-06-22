Facebook names Httpool as authorized sales partner in Bangladesh





Facebook has appointed Httpool as the authorized sales partner in Bangladesh.





Httpool can now provide support and market expertise to local businesses and agencies, and provide the option for local currency transactions, especially during this particular time where businesses are navigating their way to thrive during and after this coronavirus pandemic, said a press release.





As Facebook’s authorized sales partner, Httpool is trained and equipped to deliver high quality Facebook media consultancy at free of charge to local businesses and agencies in Bangladesh.





They will also be able to offer access to programs and training, including Facebook Blueprint, to help local businesses and agencies learn new and essential skills, said the release.





Furthermore, through Httpool, local businesses and agencies will have the option to pay for their Facebook advertising locally in BDT currency so they can get the most out of their Facebook experience with their customers.





Httpool already has a strong presence in the region, representing the leading digital media platforms across Europe and Asia, supporting their growth and driving business results for





traditional and native advertisers across 30 markets.





Httpool also works with Facebook as its authorized sales partner in 10 other markets globally, added the release.

