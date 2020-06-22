5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka, other areas again









A moderate earthquake with 5.8 magnitude shook the capital and some other parts of the country early Monday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the India-Myanmar border region, about 301 km South-East of Dhaka, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department website.

The earthquake was categorised as moderate and it was felt at 4:40am, according to BMD.

However, no causalities were reported yet.

Earlier, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the capital and other parts of the country on Sunday afternoon.

