5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka, other areas again

A moderate earthquake with 5.8 magnitude shook the capital and some other parts of the country early Monday.
The epicentre of the earthquake was in the India-Myanmar border region, about 301 km South-East of Dhaka, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department website.
The earthquake was categorised as moderate and it was felt at 4:40am, according to BMD.
However, no causalities were reported yet.
Earlier, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the capital and other parts of the country on Sunday afternoon.
