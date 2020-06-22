AQI: Dhaka’s air quality moderate









Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on Monday morning ranked as 4th worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) with moderate air quality.

The air of the mega city was categorised as ‘moderate’ in the morning with an AQI score of 99 at 10:04 am.

The general public is less likely to be affected in this condition.

China’s Beijing, Afghanistan’s Kabul and Indonesia’s Jakarta occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 129, 127 and 122 respectively.









The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants – Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone (O3).

Bangladesh has a subtropical monsoon climate characterized by wide seasonal variations in rainfall, high temperatures and humidity.

Dhaka’s air starts getting fresh when rain starts from mid-June. The air remains mostly acceptable during monsoon season from June to October.

Leave Your Comments