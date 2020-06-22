Coronavirus: Bangladesh sees 3,480 new cases, 38 more deaths





Bangladesh on Monday saw further hike in coronavirus cases as the health authorities reported 3,480 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 1,15,786.





In the last 24 hours, 38 more patients died from the highly contagious disease, raising the death toll to 1,502.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.





In the last 24 hours, coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 15,555 samples, she added.





Across the country, 1678 more patients made recovery at hospitals and homes.





Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





Global situation





The confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 8.9 million globally till Monday morning, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





So far, 467,636 fatalities have been reported globally while more than 4.4 million people recovered from the virus.





The worst-hit US has recorded over 2.27 million confirmed cases, with a death toll of over 119,967 while Brazil, the world's second-worst coronavirus hot spot, recorded 50,591 coronavirus deaths till Monday.





According to JHU data, Russia and India have come up to the third and fourth positions with 583,879 and 410,461 confirmed cases.





The UK has the third-highest death toll with 42,717, followed by Italy with 34,634, France 29,643 and Spain 28,323.





According to JHU data, Bangladesh has come up to 17th position with 112,306 confirmed cases.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

