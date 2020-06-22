Mashrafe doing well, confirms family





Bangladesh former national team captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who tested positive for coronavirus two days ago, has been doing well.





Some media reports suggested on Monday noon that the former captain and Parliament Member's health condition worsened due to the virus, but a family member of Mashrafe said he is doing well.





"Bhaia is doing well. He has been suffering from asthma for a long time. So we were scared about it as coronavirus is more deadly for the people who have asthma. But he is doing well. He has no symptoms other than little cough and fever," Morsalin Bin Mortaza, Mashrafe's younger brother, told UNB.





Earlier, Tamim Iqbal's elder brother Nafis Iqbal and national team left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam Apu have also been tested positive.





Nazmul's parents also tested positive for coronavirus. While his mother is doing well, his father is showing some complications as he has the heart-related problem.





As per the latest update, 1,15,786 Bangladeshis tested positive and 1502 died from coronavirus in the country.









