Covid-19: Death toll in Bangladesh exceeds 1,500, new cases hit 3,480









As Covid-19 keeps raging in Bangladesh, health authorities on Monday reported 38 more nationwide deaths from the virus, putting the tally at 1,502.





During the period, they confirmed the detection of 3,480 new cases, taking the total number of Covid-19 patients in the country to 115,786.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.





In the last 24 hours, 62 laboratories across the country tested 15,555 samples, she added.





The detection rate of new patients was recorded 22.37 percent on Monday.





Besides, she said, 1,678 more patients made recovery during the period. “So far, 46,755 people have recovered from the disease.”













Given the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 40.38 percent while the mortality rate 1.30 percent in the country.





Among the deceased, 33 were male and five were female. “Their age-based analysis says one was aged between 11 and 20, one between 21 and 30 , three between 21 and 30 , one between 31 and 40, three between 41 and 50, 16 between 51 and 60, 10 between 61 and 70, three between 71 and 80 and another was aged between 81 and 90,” Dr Nasima said.





She said patients died in Dhaka division, 12 in Chattogram division, two in Rajshahi division, two in Khulna division, two in Mymensingh division, four in Barishal division and another in Sylhet division.





“Twenty-five people died at hospitals across the country while 12 died at homes. One more patient was declared brought dead at a hospital,” Dr Nasima added.





Across the country, 618 more people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours while 341 released. Currently, 12,467 people are in isolation.





During the period, another 2,663 people were home and institutionally quarantined while 1,972 released. At present, 63,896 people are quarantined across the country.

Leave Your Comments