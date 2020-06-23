Unapproved TRP rating unacceptable: Info Minister

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud talking to journalists at the secretariat on Monday. -AA



Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said that unapproved TRP rating is not acceptable to the government and regulation must be imposed in this sector. The minister came up with the remarks while talking to journalists at the secretariat, reports UNB.







"Many wonderwho are providing TRP rating,where did they getpermission and who gave them the license as Bangladesh has no approved institute to determine TRP," he said. Some illegitimate companies who have unhealthy competition are determining the TRP which is not desirable at any cost, Mahmud said.







The government is examining the TRP measuring systems of India, Sri Lanka and Europe.An institution constituting government and private organisation determine TRP in India, the country with largest television industry, the minister stated. "We will bring a regulation shortly in this regard after consulting with Association of Television Chanel Owners' (ATCO), Broadcast Journalist Center and other stakeholders," he said.







Talking about some recent Bangla web series, Mahmud said it is not right to neglect Bangladeshi culture and tradition in the name of competing with the world and 10 years imprisonment is awarded for publishing such indecent contents. "We are inspecting service providers whoprovided opportunitiesforairing such web series. We're looking to find out if theyhave any license or not," he said adding that legal action will be taken even if they have the license for this illegal work.





