Tapu urges BFF to start camp as soon as possible

Tapu Barman



Bangladesh star defender Tapu Barman is eager for the upcoming fixtures of FIFA-AFC joint qualifiers as he urged Bangladesh Football Federation to start camp as soon as possible.





"The fixture of FIFA-AFC joint qualifiers has already been completed, the games will be held in October-November. Need better facilities, better practice and a suitable environment to register good results. Our team are waiting to present some good matches to our fans, so I request BFF to start camp as soon as possible." Topu Borman said on Monday.







"Three out of four matches of FIFA-AFC joint qualifiers are scheduled to be held here. We got the chance to witness the live games and to support our team. I urge all to come on pitch and to support footballers.





I also request BFF to start the national team camp as soon as possible, so that footballers will get enough time to improve their performance level and fitness. Hopefully, footballers will get all the facilities provided by BFF leadingship." Bangladesh defender Bishwanath Ghosh said.







Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is expected a residential camp for the national team in August. BFF decided to initially call 44 booters and coaching staffs at the first week of August, who will be isolated for 10 to 15 days and undergo a COVID-19 test before starting the camp. After that, some 30 to 35 booters will be shortlisted for the final camp which is expected to kick-off at the mid of August.





The isolation training camp will be held at a safe venue in Dhaka or outside of the city. National booters have been off-field for a long time, so that BFF will try to arrange some practice matches against foreign teams at foreign soil as a part of the preparation for booters.





Bangladesh started their campaign in joint qualifiers with a 0-1 defeat against Afghanistan in the first match in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on September 10, conceded a 0-2 goals defeat against Asian champions Qatar in the second match in Dhaka on October 10, played to a 1-1 draw against India in their third match in Kolkata on October 15 and conceded 1-4 goals defeat against Oman in the fourth match at the Seeb Sports Stadium in Al Seeb city of Oman on November 14 last year.







According to the new schedule proposed by AFC, Bangladesh will host Afghanistan India and Oman on October 8, November 12 and 17 respectively while meeting Asian champions Qatar in their lone away match on October 13.







In the five-team Group E, Qatar is now leading the point table with 13 points from five matches while Bangladesh are at the bottom place with one point from four matches. Among others, Oman secured 12, Afghanistan 4 and India 3 points.







