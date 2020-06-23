ESPN hails Akbar Ali as future great

Akbar Ali



Popular cricket-based website ESPN Cricinfo's Cricket experts have picked the top 20 future star cricketers who will lead the cricket world in this new decade. Cricinfo experts also picked Akbar Ali, who brought Bangladesh to the World Cup for the under-19 team, as the future leader.





To compile this list,Cricinfo selected 15 coaches, players, scouts, analysts and observers from around the world for their inputs on the exciting talent available in men's cricket: Tom Moody, Mike Hesson, Deep Dasgupta, HD Ackerman, Ian Bishop, AR Srikanth, Tim Wigmore, Russel Arnold, Paras Mhambrey, Hassan Cheema, Srinath Bhashyam, Bangladesh ODI captainTamim Iqbal, Andy Moles, Jarrod Kimber and Robin Peterson.We imposed no age limit: the youngest on the list is just 15 - the Afghan left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad - while the oldest is Pakistani fast bowler HarisRauf, who, at 26, is a veritable uncle in this group.





Instead, Cricinfo placed caps on the number of international matches a player had played to be eligible: no more than five Tests or seven ODIs or seven T20Is as on December 31, 2019. The names appear in no particular order.Akbar's calmness under pressure in this year's U-19 World Cup final, in which he made an unbeaten 43 in a tense chase, didn't just win Bangladesh the trophy, it also gave the world a glimpse of a future international cricketer. Akbar has a solid batting technique, and the eye and temperament of an accumulator.





ESPN Cricinfo's top 20 future stars:



Akbar Ali (Bangladesh), Lasith Embuldeniya (Sri Lanka), HarisRauf (Pakistan), Prithvi Shaw (India), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia), Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Haider Ali (Pakistan), Jayden Seales (West Indies), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) , YashasviJaiswal (India), Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) , Ollie Pope (England), KartikTyagi (India), Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Josh Philippe (Australia), Naseem Shah (Pakistan), Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan),Tom Banton (England), Shubman Gill (India).



Leave Your Comments