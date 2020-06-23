I am still physically well: Mashrafe

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza



The deadly coronavirus pandemic has created havoc around the world like never before. It has affected people from all walks of life, and cricketers are no different. Bangladesh cricket icon, former captain and Narail-2 MP Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said on Saturday he had tested positive for the coronavirus.





The former Bangladesh ODI captain has been suffering from asthma for a long time. As coronavirus is more deadly for the people who have asthma, Mashrafe's family was scared about it. But they said Mashrafe is doing well.





Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi TV channel said on Monday that Mashrafe is not getting a roomin the Combined Military Hospital (CMH). However Mashrafe slammed the TV news. He said that the news is completely false and baseless. Mashrafe wrote on his verified Facebook page on Monday afternoon.







"I am still physically healthy. I am receiving necessary medical services from home. I may need to go to the hospital for some tests, that's normal. Information about hospitalization or not getting a room is completely baseless. You will not be confused for any reason, you will not be disturbed by any kind of news. Everyone will pray for me. We must win this war together. May Allah help everyone," Mashrafe wrote.







After hearing the news of Mashrafe's corona infection, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Najmul Hassan Papon is keeping an eye on him. The BCB boss has called him several times since the infection. Papon is getting to know Mashrafe's physical condition and treatment over the phone. Not only that. Even former Bangladesh ODI captain is giving the necessary advice and taking necessary steps from his boss.





According to BCB sources, the board has a medical department for Mashrafe's health consultation and the PM's personal physician Professor BM Abdullah is also visiting him. Mashrafe's wife and mother-in-law are also infected with the coronavirus. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.







However, Mashrafe had visited his constituency twice to take part in relief efforts since the coronavirus outbreak began in Bangladesh on March 8. But he made his last visit there a while ago and went into 14-day quarantine upon returning to Dhaka. Mashrafe is currently isolating at home although he isn't afflicted with anything other than a fever and body ache.





Mashrafe, a member of parliament, had been quite active with humanitarian efforts during the pandemic, especially in his hometown and constituency Narail. It is not known yet how he contracted the virus. He is the first cricketer to test positive from Bangladesh.





Mortaza has been an iconic figure in Bangladesh cricket and has led the limited overs team for some time. He has represented Bangladesh in 36 Tests, 220 ODIs and 54 T20Is. He only plays ODIs at international level and had stepped down from captaincy earlier this year.





Earlier on May 18, Mashrafe sold out his most favourite bracelet at Tk 42 lakh in an online auction for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The entire money earned from the sale of the bracelet will go to Mashrafe's 'Narail Express Foundation'. From there the whole money will be spent for people affected by coronavirus pandemic.





Two days back Bangladesh national team cricketer Nazmul Islam Opu tested positive for COVID-19. Nazmul came to the limelight for his humanitarian effort to help the people who left stranded due to the coronavirus. He worked so hard in his native area- Narayanganj, which is also the first epicentre of the virus in Bangladesh.





Nafees Iqbal, former Bangladesh cricketer and elder brother of ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, has also tested positive for coronavirus. Nafees himself confirmed that he has contracted the deadly virus and is currently in home isolation in his hometown Chattogram.





Leave Your Comments