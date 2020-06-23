Virtual conference on online higher education in BD held

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Chairman Dr Md Salim Uddin on Monday presented a keynote paper on "Online Higher Education in Bangladesh: Prospects Challenges" at a virtual conference organized by BGC Trust University Bangladesh.



Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Chairman Dr Md Salim Uddin presented the keynote paper at the conference chaired by Prof Ranajit Kumar Dey, Dean, Faculty of Business Administration, while Vice chancellor of BGC Trust University Bangladesh graced the conference as the chief guest.







As the keynote speaker Prof Dr Salim Uddin analyzed all the significant factors of online higher education by focusing the most cardinal prospects and pragmatic challenges in the existing socio economic situation of Bangladesh.He said, "There are expanding multi dimensional scopes of higher education accessibility notwithstanding the pandemic situation through technological enhancement."





The online conference was adorned with sessions of the national and international scholarly figures like Associate Prof Dr Asif Mahbub Karim, Dean, Binary Graduate School, Binary University, Malaysia; Dr Fazlul Rabbanee, Senior lecturer in the School of Marketing Curtin University, Australia; Dr Lutfor Rahman Senior Research Analyst , London UK and Dr Farid A Sobhani Professor, School of Business & Economics & Director-MBA & MIHRM Programs United International University, Dhaka.







Dr Md Sarwar Uddin, convener of the conference and coordinator of Faculty of Business Administration, Registrar AFM Aktaruzzaman Kaisar delivered his speech as special guests. Many distinguished senior faculties of different universities played key role as observers of the conference anchored by Soman Chakraborty, Director IQAC, BGC Trust University Bangladesh.





In his speech as the chief guest, Prof Dr Saroj Kanti Singh Hazari said that despite being crisis situation of COVID-19 higher education and research are supposed to be continued for the betterment of the nation.







"Some universities are conducting online education fruitfully during pandemic which is very much motivational for enhancing new dimensions in the quality higher education mechanisms," he said.





The Faculty of Business administration as an organizer of the conference on contemporary pressing issues. Apart from this the distinguished speakers shared some wonderful practical experiences of online quality education in this pandemic situation which are being successfully practiced in home and abroad.





At the same time the speakers emphasized that by analyzing contemporary practices of online education methodologies of foreign universities we can fruitfully continue online education in Bangladesh.







