The government on Monday appointed Nur Mohammad Mazumder as the new chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA). The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this regard, reports UNB.







Nur Mohammad is an additional secretary of the Road Transport and Highway division. The seat of BRTA Chairman fell vacant after former chairman Dr Kamrul Ahsan retired in late March. Yunus Ali Molla had been serving as the acting chairman.

