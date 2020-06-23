China accused of intimidating Uighur refugees in Europe



China denies it, but Uighur exiles who fled to EU states say they are still being terrorized by threatening phone-calls, SMS-es, and other forms of what some security services have dubbed "refugee-espionage".





One such call, from a masked number, came on a day in July 2019 when Yashar Yalkun, a Uighur activist and Belgian asylum holder, was playing with his infant son at home in Antwerp, a Belgian city. It was his mother and sister in China, whom he had not heard from in three years, on the line, but they were not calling to wish him well."They begged me to stop whatever I was doing or something horrible would happen to them," he told EUobserver.





"I knew that Chinese state security had kidnapped my family and was trying to use them against me, so I told them: 'You can kill them if you want. I'll never stop fighting for our freedom'," he said. Yalkun spoke out on behalf of the 3,000 or so Uighurs living in Belgium in his capacity as president of the Belgian Uighur Association (BUA), an NGO.





Most of them come from Central Asian countries, such as Kazakhstan, but about 450 of them come from what Uighurs call East Turkistan and what China calls its Xinjiang province.And it was those Chinese Uighur families which were now being targeted the same way that he had been in July, Yalkun noted.





"I know of about 20 recent cases [in Belgium]," he told this website."I don't know how they [Chinese security services] get our private phone numbers, because normally they're quite hard to find," he said.



"We also know we have [Chinese] spies and infiltrators in our communities, but we can't identify them," he added.Uighurs like him have fled to Europe after more than a decade of Chinese persecution in Xinjiang on grounds that some of them posed a separatist or terrorist threat.





China has also imprisoned up to 1 million Uighurs in what The New York Times, a US newspaper, recently called "the largest mass internment of an ethnic-religious minority since World War II".The US has imposed sanctions on Chinese companies linked to Uighur forced labor in Xinjiang, while the EU has urged China to let its diplomats go there to see what was really happening.For its part, China denies any wrongdoing.





"Terrorism and extremism are the common enemies of humanity, and counter-terrorism and de-radicalization are the common responsibilities of the international community," its embassy to Belgium said."At the same time, China is opposed to linking terrorism to specific nationalities or religions, which is ... a generally accepted norm for the international community," it added.





It also denied Yalkun's account, saying: "The so-called Chinese surveillance of the Uighurs in Belgium, and the sending of threatening text messages and phone calls to the Uighurs are completely untrue, and they are pure rumors and slanders"."This is another fake news against China made by people with ulterior motives," the Chinese embassy said.Belgian authorities declined to comment.





