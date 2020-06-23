'Mega projects being prioritized for plundering'



BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the government is giving priority to mega projects instead of the health sector amid the Covid-19 outbreak as they want to benefit from those projects. "The health sector is not in their priority. Their only priority is to introduce mega projects and indulge in mega plundering," he said.





The BNP leader made the allegation while virtually inaugurating a program of Doctors' Association of Bangladesh, a pro-BNP body of physicians, on Monday. Mirza Fakhrul also said, ''People are not getting treatment at hospitals as the health sector has collapsed. The regime failed to ensure safety of doctors and provide them with quality safety gears.''





He alleged that the government was not providing people with authentic information about the fresh infections and deaths and said, "Experts are saying correct information is necessary to address a coronavirus-like pandemic. But they are not giving people the right information."





Mirza Fakhrul has regretted that the government is yet to approve the coronavirus testing kits developed by Gonoshasthaya Kendra only to resort to corruption in the name of procuring those kits.The BNP secretary general urged his party leaders and activists to stand by people to protect their lives and livelihoods.





Leave Your Comments