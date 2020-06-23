Chinese experts appreciate docs, health workers: Quader



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said, the visiting Chinese expert team appreciated the role of doctors and health workers of Bangladesh despite having various limitations of the government.He said this at a briefing at his official residence on Monday.





Obaidul Quader, who is the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, has also said that the government took initiatives to expand emergency health services including installing ICUs and giving necessary equipment in district level hospitals.







The government was making efforts to increase coronavirus testing capacity and treatment facilities despite various limitations. Samples were being tested in more than 60 labs and it would be increased if needed, he added.''Special initiatives have been taken to procure medical equipment, safety equipment and other necessary equipment,'' said the minister.







Awami League general secretary has called upon the people of those areas which were put under lockdowns to follow the government's directives strictly and face the situation with patience.





Responding to the BNP secretary general's allegation that they were barred from distributing relief materials, Obaidul Quader said, ''Come up with evidence who had obstructed you. Action will be taken if the allegations are proved true. Obstructing humanitarian activities is not the policy of Awami League.''





Leave Your Comments