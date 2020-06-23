AL's 71st founding anniv today



Bangladesh Awami League (AL), one of the country's oldest political parties, is celebrating its 71st founding anniversary today in a limited scale with different programs particularly on virtual media in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.





Founded on this day in 1949, Awami League has been transformed into an organisation of the masses by leading all the democratic-political-social-cultural movements including the long arduous struggle for freedom and the War of Liberation.President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will gave separate messages on the eve of the anniversary, reports BSS.





To mark the anniversary, national and party flags will be hoisted atop all party offices including the Bangabandhu Avenue central office. The program includes placing of wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in the morning.





A delegation of Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) will place wreaths at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj in the morning maintaining health guidelines.AL Presidium Member Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain will join it.





Besides, doa and munajat will be offered in the afternoon seeking eternal peace of departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs of 1975 carnage, four national leaders, 1971 martyrs, martyrs of different movements and struggles, and those AL leaders who died of coronavirus infection.Healthy life and long lives of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina and family members of Bangabandhu will also be part of Dua during the prayers.





Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will deliver an address through video conferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence to party leaders who will remain present at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office at 5pm. A limited number of central leaders will remain present there maintaining social distancing and health guidelines.





