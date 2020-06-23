Mortalities top 1,500

Amid corona pandemic, the city dwellers experience the bitterness of the perennial traffic congestion. The photo was taken from New Market area in the capital on Monday. -AA



The deadly novel coronavirus has taken the lives of 38 more people in Bangladesh raising the total to 1,502. In addition, it has infected 3,480 more individuals too surging the total to 115,786.







With the updates, the death rate now stands at 1.30 percent and the infection rate reaches 22.37. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information at the regular health bulletin in the capital on Monday.





Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of DGHS addressed the briefing, as she has been doing of late, and said, ''As many as 15,555 samples were tested throughout the country. Of them, 3,480 were found to be Covid-19 positive.''





Of the fresh 38 deaths, 33 were male and five female she said and added that 15 were from Dhaka division, 12 from Chattogram, two from Rajshahi, two from Khulna, two from Mymensingh, four from Barishal and another was from Sylhet division.







As per age categories, one was between 11-20 years old, three within 21-30, one between 31-40, three within 41-50, sixteen within 51-60, 10 between 61-70, three between 71-80 and the other one was 81-90 years old, added the DGHS official.





Professor Nasima Sultana went on to add, ''A total of 1,678 more patients have made recoveries in the last 24 hours hiking the number to 46,755. The recovery rate is 40.38 percent.''





The deadly Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8 while the first death was recorded on March 18. The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 471,000 people across the globe.







It has infected more than 9,067,000 people in 213 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.The US is the worst-hit country with at least 122,200 deaths and more than 2,356,000 infections. Brazil has the second highest number of infections with 1,086,000 cases.







The country has so far recorded at least 50,600 deaths. Russia has counted at least 592,000 cases to date and 8,200 deaths. India has counted at least 426,000 infections and 13,700 deaths.





The UK has counted at last 42,600 deaths, the highest in Europe, followed by Italy with at least 34,600 casualties. France has lost at least 29,600 people followed by Spain with at least 28,300 casualties. Belgium has so far reported more than 9,600 deaths, followed by Germany with no fewer than 8,900 deaths while Iran has counted at least 9,600 fatalities.





Canada has lost at least 8,400 citizens followed by the Netherlands with at least 6,000 casualties. China, the epicenter of the virus, has so far recoded as many as 4,600 fatalities.







Pakistan has so far reported at least 3,500 deaths and more than 181,000 infections. Sri Lanka has recorded only 11 deaths and 1,950 infections.The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to a standstill.





