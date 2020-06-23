Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 471,640





The global death toll from Covid-19 reached 471,640 on Tuesday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University.

Besides, the number of confirmed cases now 9,074,624, according to JHU data.

South American country Brazil has come up to the second position with 1,106,470 confirmed cases and 51,271 deaths so far.





Meanwhile, Russia, the third most infected country, confirmed 591,465 coronavirus cases and 8,196 deaths as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, South Asian country India has come up to the fourth position with 425,282 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 13,699 deaths.

Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 120,393 patients and about 2,310,786 confirmed cases.

In the US, New York State alone counted 31,176 deaths till the date.

The UK has the third-highest death toll at 42,731, followed by Italy with 34,657, France 29,666 and Spain 28,324, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.

Bangladesh has so far reported 115,786 coronavirus cases and 1,502 deaths.

Health authorities on Monday reported 3,480 new Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours until Monday morning.

Red Zones in Bangladesh

In an effort to prevent transmission of coronavirus and to improve the situation, the government has introduced zoning system across the country.

The government has announced general holidays for 'red zones' (areas with most coronavirus patients) in some areas of fifteen districts in a bid to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.

General holidays were announced in some parts of Chattogram, Bogura, Moulvibazar, Chuadanga, Jashore, Madaripur, Narayanganj, Habiganj, Munshiganj, Cumilla, Faridpur, Manikganj, Brahmanbaria, Narsingdi and Kushtia districts.

People will have to maintain health issues when going out for emergency work or they would face legal action.

All have to abide by the directives provided by the Health Department during this period.

Earlier, some areas of the two city corporations in Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Narshingdi and Gazipur district have been marked as ‘Red zones’ to contain the spread of coronavirus.









