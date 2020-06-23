Awami League’s 71st founding anniversary today





Bangladesh Awami League, the country's oldest political party which led the nation in the Liberation War in 1971, is celebrating its 71st founding anniversary today amid a different reality due to coronavirus pandemic.

The party will organize a special webinar tonight on the occasion of its founding anniversary.

The webinar titled 'Ganamanusher Dal Awami League' will be aired on the party's official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/awamileague.1949/) and YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/) at 8.30 pm).

The show will also be broadcast live on the Facebook pages of Daily Ittefaq, bdnews24, Daily Samakal, Jagonews24, Banglanews24, Jugantar and Samay TV and on Vijay TV.

General Secretary of the party Obaidul Quader, presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury, Engineer Mosharraf Hossain MP, and Lt. Colonel (Retd.) Muhammad Farooq Khan, former Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University AAMS Arefin Siddique and senior journalist Ajay Dasgupta will join the progamme.

Founded on June 23, 1949 at the historic Rose Garden in the old part of Dhaka, the party played leading role in all the democratic movements apart from leading the nation in the War of Liberation in 1971 under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Party leaders paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi Road no-32 in the morning.

