Deeply indebted to you: Guterres to public servants









UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has lauded the role of public servants who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis response.

"And I say directly to these inspiring public servants: We are all deeply indebted to you for your remarkable acts of service to humankind," he said mentioning the role of nurses, doctors and paramedics who provide life-saving care.

In a message marking the United Nations Public Service Day on Tuesday, the UN chief said as the world continues to grapple with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, public servants have been on the frontlines of the crisis response.

Guterres also mentioned about the sanitation workers who disinfect and clean public spaces; the transportation workers who keep busses and trains running and the teachers who educate our children both on- and offline.

"And the public health officials, data managers and statisticians who provide vital and reliable information on the transmission and prevention of the disease," said the UN chief.

He said many of these dedicated individuals have carried out their work in dangerous conditions, with high human interaction and without access to personal protective equipment.

And some have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the process, Guterres said.

"Today, as we honour these essential workers and so many more, we must also reflect on how to better protect, recognize and invest in their well-being as we build back better, together," said the UN chief.

