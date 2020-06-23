Tests of chemicals at micro level to be possible, Bill placed









The Designated Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements, Bangladesh Bill, 2020 was placed in Parliament on Tuesday, aiming to facilitate it to conduct the tests of chemicals at micro level.





Science and Technology Affairs Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman placed the Bill in the House and it was sent to the respective parliamentary standing committee for further scrutiny. The Committee was asked to submit its report within six weeks.





The Bill is aimed at facilitating the Designated Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements to smoothly conduct tests of its chemical activities by maintaining the ISO standard.





The institute has been set up for the development of chemical metrology.

