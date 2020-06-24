Home
City
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
City
12:36 AM, 24 June 2020
JS sitting adjourned till June 29
AA News Desk
The eighth session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad was adjourned till June 29. Deputy Speaker M Fazle Rabbi Miah adjourned the House at 2:18 pm on Tuesday, reports BSS. The House proceedings will resume at 11 am on Monday.
