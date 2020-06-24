Dr Ali Riaz elected AIBS President

Dr Ali Riaz



Distinguished Professor Dr Ali Riaz has been elected as the president of the American Institute of Bangladesh Studies (AIBS).AIBS is an association of institutions of higher learning in the United States aimed at promoting scholarly understanding between Bangladesh and the United States, said a media release, reports UNB.







AIBS is the only umbrella organization in the United States that brings together universities working on and about Bangladesh. Currently, 25 universities are members of the AIBS, including the University of Chicago, Cornell University, University of Texas at Austin, Johns Hopkins University, Columbia University, and University of California-Berkeley.







AIBS is a member of the Council of American Overseas Research Centers (CAORC). CAORC is a private not-for-profit federation of 22 independent overseas research centers. The new AIBS committee will be effective October 1, 2020. The president serves for a four-year term.





Leave Your Comments