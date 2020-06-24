JU WMSRC playing no role in pandemic

Wazed Miah Science Research Centre at Jahangirnagar University



Research work, one of the most important factors for university's academic strength and fame as well as making the nation exuberant, is almost absent from the country's one of the best universities - Jahangirnagar University (JU). No university can earn recognition and reputation without extensive and substantial research.





Wazed Miah Science Research Centre (WMSRC) is the country's largest science Research Centre instituted at Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus creating an opportunity for the scientist and the students for conducting advance research works.





It is mentioned that the science laboratory was helped by the finance of Bangladesh government, World Bank and also the University Grand Commission (UGC) for buying its instruments and constructing the building. Now the Centre gets 30 lakhs in per budget for its research every year. But there are no works for research. The laboratory has come to a standstill.





Though the number of coronavirus cases in the country is rising day by day, Country has not tested enough patients. As testing facilities and other facilities relating to the medical service of the country are very limited, which is a big concern going forward as more and more local transmission is occurring.







Even vaccine is not brought out in worldwide. In this vulnerable situation of the country, Wazed Miah Science Research Centre (WMSRC) of Jahangirnagar University is not seen playing any vital role through research, invention and giving analyzing data-information on Covid-19 pandemic.







The absence of research activity is a curse to the national juncture and is hurting the university's international ranking, too. Almost all the employees and director of the research centre blame inadequate budgetary allocations for the poor state of research. They urged hiring skilled researchers is impossible without sufficient funds.





Professor Dr A A Mamun, Director of the centre, told The Daily Asian Age with a little bit disappointed about the centre's current state. 'Who will take the liability of today's research centre? There are so many adversities, like funds, collaboration, skills manpower, equipment. I have changed the structure of the research centre for the sake of betterment since I arrived. Even our manpower is low. Good researchers has not yet been recruited.







We are thinking of appointing researchers. Even, there are many teachers good at Research who live in Dhaka. They are not interested in coming here to do research. He also added that I suggest the work for coronavirus but the university administration did not show sincerity.'





Professor Dr Farzana Islam, Vice-chancellor of the University, said 'As our research centre is new, the environment and accommodations have not yet become conducive for research I mean Research Centre is not ready to research right now. But we have long-term plans, once the epidemic is over. Moreover, at the moment I will not work on coronavirus considering the risk. This involves the security of university residents.





Mentionable, Authority of Jahangirnagar University decided to build the Science Research Centre on 30 May 2009 in a syndicate meeting. The Centre was built at JU in the memory of Wazed Miah the prominent scientist of the country and also the husband of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.









---Aritro Das,

Leave Your Comments