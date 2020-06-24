Rajabazar lockdown to be extended for 7 days: Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurating a special program on 'Management of contagious waste to prevent the Corona virus (Covid-19) from spreading' at East Rajabazar on Tuesday. - Mostafizur Rahman



Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Tuesday announced to extend the ongoing lockdown in East Rajabazar of the city for another seven days.He made the announcement while inaugurating a special program on 'Management of contagious waste to prevent the Corona virus (Covid-19) from spreading' at East Rajabazar around 11am, reports BSS.





He also said that, "Today will be the 14th day of lockdown in East Rajabazar area. We have extended the lockdown time in by seven more days after discussing with the Health Department. According to the rules, the people of this area have to stay in lockdown for 21 days."





I have asked Health Department and ICDDR to present a review report to the public about the situation of the area after 21 days of lockdown, he added. "





We are launching special bags for disposal of daily wastes as there is a possibility of health and environment hazard if they mix with contagious wastes. The contagious wastes will be collected by our cleaners every Sunday and Saturday and will be burned safely," Atiqul said.





Thanking the dwellers of the area and the volunteers for making the lockdown successful, the mayor urged everyone to gather contagious wastes as- gloves, masks and other corona materials include PPE in the particular bag without throwing it around.





He also said that DNCC wants to use the experience of East Rajabazar lockdown to other areas of the capital in future.Earlier on June 9, East Rajabazar was locked down experimentally due to the high number of patients infected with the corona virus in the area.





