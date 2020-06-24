Bhumi shares a heartfelt note for Sushant



Bollywood actor BhumiPednekar recently shared a heartfelt note expressing grief over the demise of her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and recalled the conversation she had with the latter. Pednekar shared the screen space with the late actor in the 2019 release action-drama 'Sonchiriya'.The Bala actor took to Instagram and condoled the 'Kai Po Che' actor's demise through a heartfelt post. Giving the title of Supernova, the 30-year-old actor wrote: "





I wake up in the morning and I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits and moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn't imagine I would feel for you." She recalled about their first-time meeting, and how she gave little interest when Sushant told her that he would show her the stars. "





Little did I know you meant every word you said? With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend, your telescope. I was like - wait what, really, you got this here! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, you jumped like a child, ready to take us all on a journey...," the 'Pati, PatniAur Who' actor added. She remembered their conversation on cosmos, astronomy, and the way the late actor



