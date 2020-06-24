Ex-lover Riya sued over Sushant`s death



Actress Riya Chakraborty has been charged with inciting Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide. A man named Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi area of Muzaffarpur, filed the case in the Bihar court on Saturday. The case will be heard on June 24.Kundan Kumar claims that Riya used to take a lot of benefits from Sushant not only mentally but also financially.







Then she broke off the relationship when her own interests were satisfied.Besides, the gesture of a part of Sushant's fan is to ex-lover Riya's 'Budde' Mahesh Bhatt, accusing him of the ill-power behind the Riya's breakup with Sushant.Earlier, after Sushant's death, a case was filed against Salman Khan, Sanjay LeelaBhansali, Aditya Chopra, and Karan Johar in a Bihar court.



SRK to start shooting for Hirani's next After a long break, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to kick-start shooting for his upcoming film with RajkumarHirani. As per the reports, by the end of October 2020, King Khan will begin shooting for filmmaker RajkumarHiran's untitled immigration social-drama. In fact, the 'Zero' actor has already started warming up for his role as the pre-production process of the film has begun as much as possible.





SRK has also asked RajkumarHirani to complete the recce of his directorial to make sure there's no further delay to the shooting when ready. Reportedly, the script work has also begun along with writers KanikaDhillon and Abhijat Joshi.







Previously the shooting for this movie was supposed to start in mid-May, however, the schedule was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing nationwide lockdown. This movie is going to be the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and RajkumarHirani.







On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 'Zero' by Aanand L. Rai and is currently all set to treat his fans with his upcoming movies. If sources are true, SRK is also in talks with several other projects and has read over 20 scripts to mark his comeback.



Bhumi shares a heartfelt note for Sushant Bollywood actor BhumiPednekar recently shared a heartfelt note expressing grief over the demise of her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and recalled the conversation she had with the latter.







Pednekar shared the screen space with the late actor in the 2019 release action-drama 'Sonchiriya'.The Bala actor took to Instagram and condoled the 'Kai Po Che' actor's demise through a heartfelt post.





Giving the title of Supernova, the 30-year-old actor wrote: "I wake up in the morning and I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits and moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn't imagine I would feel for you."





She recalled about their first-time meeting, and how she gave little interest when Sushant told her that he would show her the stars. "Little did I know you meant every word you said? With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend, your telescope.







I was like - wait what, really, you got this here! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, you jumped like a child, ready to take us all on a journey...," the 'Pati, PatniAur Who' actor added. She remembered their conversation on cosmos, astronomy, and the way the late actor used to challenge her to try new things.





