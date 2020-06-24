Anny to leave the media!!



Popular model-actress SujanaZafar announced to leave the media few days ago. This time another model-actress Anny is leaving the media.Like Suzanne, Anny said she has focused on religion.







The actress herself came on Facebook Live and shared the news of her walking out of media. She said, "I am completely removing myself from the work of media. I am engrossed in prayers all the time. I have been thinking of moving away from the media since last year. From January 26, the decision to move away became stronger in me.







I last took part in shooting on March 19. Then everything became stopped in Corona." Anny added, "I have not decided to leave the media under the influence of anyone. This decision is very personal to me because after death I have to give my account.







So out of self-realization I am moving away from media work. I am a Muslim and as a Muslim, the more I try to know about religious issues, the more my knowledge about religion grows. In doing so, restrictions are being imposed on many things. People are just changing. Everything has changed in me too. I am getting different by practicing religion all the time."

